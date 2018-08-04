Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of Mueller Water Products traded down $0.09, reaching $12.41, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 653,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.37 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

