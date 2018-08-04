MTS Systems (MTSC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MTS Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.9438347018795 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ MTSC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.92 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSC shares. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other MTS Systems news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

