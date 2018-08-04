Msci (MSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. Msci had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of Msci traded down $3.47, hitting $166.82, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 720,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Msci has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $176.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “$171.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

