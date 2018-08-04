Msci Inc (MSCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Msci has increased its dividend by an average of 94.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Msci has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Msci to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Msci alerts:

NYSE MSCI opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. Msci had a return on equity of 109.18% and a net margin of 26.14%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. analysts forecast that Msci will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “$171.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.