MSA Safety Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (MSA)

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.38.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $339.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William M. Lambert sold 96,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $9,153,468.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,113.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $105,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,411.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,957 shares of company stock valued at $17,283,933 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSA. ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

