Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Richard Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,096,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,979,790.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $5,858,628. 30.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Movado Group opened at $49.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Movado Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of -0.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

