MoSys (MOSY) Trading Down 8.2%

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.06. 17,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 552,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

