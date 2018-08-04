Mosaic (MOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Mosaic has set its FY18 guidance at $1.20-1.60 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.98.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

