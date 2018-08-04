Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRT.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. traded down C$0.04, reaching C$12.97, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 34,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$12.93 and a 52-week high of C$16.00.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust’s objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties consisting of approximately nine million square feet of gross leasable area located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

