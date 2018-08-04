Morgan Stanley Raises Constellium (CSTM) Price Target to $16.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Constellium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of Constellium traded down $0.20, reaching $12.40, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.05. Constellium has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 2,011.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,599 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Constellium by 249.3% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,676,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 105.1% in the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 346,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.