Morgan Stanley Lowers Gates Industrial (GTES) Price Target to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTES. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of Gates Industrial opened at $17.79 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $875.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ivo Jurek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 21,950 shares of company stock worth $333,538 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $43,518,000. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $4,272,184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $7,428,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

