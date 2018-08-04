Morgan Stanley Increases Gartner (IT) Price Target to $142.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

IT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Gartner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of Gartner opened at $138.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Gartner has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $142.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $657,453.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,943,685 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,566,000 after purchasing an additional 330,798 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

