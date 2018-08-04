Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Skechers USA (SKX)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Skechers USA traded up $0.03, hitting $28.12, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,035. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.22. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

