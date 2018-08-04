Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

