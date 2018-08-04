Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index (ILF)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,790 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Latin America 40 Index has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

