Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $74.91 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $74,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.87.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,029.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

