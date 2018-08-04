Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,565 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 6,272.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 301,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 296,935 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,747,000 after purchasing an additional 294,774 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 26.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 714,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,718,000 after purchasing an additional 149,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

NYSE KMB opened at $116.70 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

