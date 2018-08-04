Mongodb (MDB) Trading Up 7.6%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 1,114,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 716,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mongodb from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mongodb from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.27.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 1,206 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $59,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management purchased 1,214,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $48,873,415.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,588. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,042,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

