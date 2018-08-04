Mondi Plc (MNDI) to Issue €0.21 Dividend

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.21 ($0.25) per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($29.38) on Friday. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,684 ($22.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,145 ($28.18).

In other news, insider Stephen G. Young purchased 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,072 ($27.22) per share, for a total transaction of £41,978.72 ($55,155.33).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,243.64 ($29.48) to GBX 2,475 ($32.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,355.83 ($30.95).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

