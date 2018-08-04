MktCoin (MLM) Market Cap Hits $9.00 Million

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $27,904.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MktCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014262 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00378088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00195677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,203,132,517 coins and its circulating supply is 1,161,514,766 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

MktCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MktCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MktCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MktCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MktCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.