Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $333.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $287.69 and a 52-week high of $373.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

