Minerals Technologies (MTX) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Minerals Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5311852300516 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies traded down $1.35, reaching $73.05, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 152,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,285. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

In related news, Director Franklin Feder bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.10 per share, with a total value of $33,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,795. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $692,701.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,059.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

