Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $76.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the lowest is $76.63 million. Mimecast posted sales of $58.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $333.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.00 million to $334.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $403.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mimecast from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Mimecast in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. 561,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,383. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.89, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $46.87.

In other Mimecast news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 12,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,054,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,767,165 shares in the company, valued at $116,691,348.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,943 shares of company stock worth $21,961,284 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mimecast by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

