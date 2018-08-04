Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) Stock

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TESS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 443,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 174.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 218,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TESS. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 9,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $171,752.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 22,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $413,634.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,818 shares of company stock worth $917,842 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.29. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $150.92 million for the quarter. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

