Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 17,822 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 99.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 298.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $290,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne opened at $34.21 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

