Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,453 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,043,000 after buying an additional 2,396,608 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,777,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,907,000 after buying an additional 568,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 573,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 475,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,689.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental opened at $81.34 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

