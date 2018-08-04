Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 31,001 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,126 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Yelp worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Aegis lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of Yelp opened at $37.92 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.00, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $544,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $493,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $7,224,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

