Middlefield Banc (MBCN) & State Street (STT) Financial Survey

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $48.85 million 3.32 $9.45 million $3.28 15.35 State Street $11.81 billion 2.69 $2.18 billion $5.96 14.58

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Middlefield Banc pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Middlefield Banc and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50 State Street 0 6 5 0 2.45

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. State Street has a consensus target price of $107.15, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 20.64% 8.60% 0.94% State Street 19.56% 14.98% 1.19%

Summary

State Street beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational, working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, residential, and mortgage loans; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; consumer installment loans to purchase automobiles and boats, as well as for home improvement and other personal expenditures; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 23, 2018, it operated 14 full-service banking centers; an LPL financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville; and a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers passive and active asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, alternative, multi-asset solutions, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

