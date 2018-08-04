Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $972.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,929. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $104.20.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,964.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Barings LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $81,168,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 138.7% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 378,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Microchip Technology by 130.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 565,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 929.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 344,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

