Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,332.14 ($17.50).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRO. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.62) target price (up from GBX 1,800 ($23.65)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.77) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.82) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Karen Slatford acquired 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,271 ($16.70) per share, for a total transaction of £98,998.19 ($130,072.51).

Shares of MCRO stock traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,229 ($16.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 26.78 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,970.50 ($39.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.86 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $25.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

