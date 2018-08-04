Michael Szabados Sells 5,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $134,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NetScout Systems opened at $26.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.47 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $644,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 155,230 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $10,309,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 284,383 shares during the period.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

