MGM Resorts International (MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,152,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,850. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at $443,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

