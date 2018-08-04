MGM Resorts International Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.