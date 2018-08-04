Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.9146873162925 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Mettler-Toledo International opened at $586.67 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $540.24 and a fifty-two week high of $697.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $676,004.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,906.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $1,511,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,962. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

