Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Metropolitan Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 11.52%. analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.