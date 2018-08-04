Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €11.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Nord/LB set a €20.30 ($23.88) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.93 ($15.21).

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

Metro AG Preference Shares stock opened at €11.57 ($13.61) on Thursday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.