Metal Reaches Market Cap of $23.79 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00013475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Livecoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. Metal has a market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $600,912.00 worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00380417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00195402 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00026392 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00076648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,240,243 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Radar Relay and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

