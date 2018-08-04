Mesoblast (MESO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other analysts have also commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Mesoblast from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,574. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $646.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 256.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

