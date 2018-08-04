Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Mercury Systems worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,601,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 301,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,616,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 154,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.66 per share, with a total value of $101,246.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,500.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,381,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $152.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

