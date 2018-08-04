Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.61 ($116.01).

Shares of Merck KGaA opened at €90.78 ($106.80) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

