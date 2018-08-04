Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Chairman Sells $14,825,915.00 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.