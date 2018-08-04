Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $127,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 425.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane opened at $47.72 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

