Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,376 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $269,174.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems opened at $85.86 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

