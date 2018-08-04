Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Deckers Outdoor opened at $115.17 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Spaly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.17 per share, for a total transaction of $113,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,015.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

