Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alcoa by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 215,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.25. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

