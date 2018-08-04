Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 18.6% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 85.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.39.

Medtronic opened at $90.48 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

