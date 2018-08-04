MEDNAX (MD) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX traded up $2.11, hitting $47.23, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,299,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $915.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $647,745.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,251 shares of company stock worth $3,462,384. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 2,817.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $274,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.