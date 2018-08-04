McDermott International (MDR) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.51. 162,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,130,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDermott International from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that McDermott International will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,575,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 8,843.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after buying an additional 2,241,430 shares in the last quarter.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

