McColl’s Retail Group PLC (MCLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on September 7th

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) announced a dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. McColl’s Retail Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.15 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.75 ($3.95).

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on McColl’s Retail Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.