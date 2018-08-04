Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Profire Energy (PFIE)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.18% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Profire Energy (PFIE) preannounced preliminary 2Q18 revenue figures of between $11M-$11.2M. We had anticipated 2Q18 revenues of $12.4M and are lowering our revenue estimates to $11.2 million.””

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Profire Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Profire Energy opened at $3.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $167.29 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Profire Energy news, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $10,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Albert sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,266,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 330.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 238,273 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.